Arthur N. Hendrickson of Baiting Hollow died at his home on Oct. 5, 2020. He was 86 years old.

He was born in Valley Stream on Sept. 15, 1934, the son of Maurice and Marie Hendrickson. He graduated Valley Stream High School in 1952. On Nov. 13, 1955 he married his wife Diane. He worked as an operating engineer for Local 138 for 39 years.

He was a past chief of Farmingdale Fire Department, past president of the Oak Hills Association and a member of Baiting Hollow Congregational Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Arthur Jr., Judith and Michael, and by his sister Ethel. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services were held on Oct. 9 at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church. Interment was at Baiting Hollow Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Baiting Hollow Congregational Church.