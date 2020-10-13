Candidates for Congress in NY-01 and NY-02 will share their views on climate change during a virtual discussion tonight at 7 p.m. hosted by Citizens Campaign for the Environment, the New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, and Students for Climate Action.

“Long Island is on the front lines of climate change,” Citizens Campaign for the Environment said in a press release. “Our next Congressional representatives from NY-01 and NY-02 will have a crucial role to play in ensuring protections for our coastal communities, local economy, and our environment.”

Tonight’s forum will feature First Congressional District candidates Rep. Lee Zeldin and Dr. Nancy Goroff and Second Congressional District candidates Jackie Gordon and Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino.

The organizations interviewed each candidate with the same five questions on topics of “fighting fossil fuels, supporting solar and wind power, and protecting drinking water.” The interviews were recorded and the videos will be shown during tonight’s event, followed by a panel discussion.

Join the event here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89453030562