Lourdes Starke of Baiting Hollow died at her home on Oct. 12, 2020. She was 92 years old.

She was born on June 5, 1928 in Manhattan to Frank Tenorio and Encarnation Orfila.

She worked as a secretary for Middle Country Central School District in Centereach.

She was predeceased by her husband George Starke. She is survived by her children Richard Starke, Leslie Starke-Cox and Lauren Dwyer and by two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.