Adele M. Ambrose of Flanders died Oct. 10, 2020 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care after a long illness. She was 91 years old.

She was born in Water Mill on April 21, 1929, the daughter of Anna (Konopka) and Alexander Arnister. She married John T. Ambrose Sr. on Sept. 25, 1948 in Southampton.

She was a homemaker and cooked at the Riverhead Elks Lodge for many years.

She was a member of REACT, a member and past-president of the Polish Town Civic Association and a member of one of the founding families at Riverhead Raceway.

She loved to cook and care for her family and friends.

Every Thanksgiving, she’d cook a full holiday dinner — turkey with all the trimmings — for the state troopers at the Riverside barracks. She started the tradition to show her appreciation for their service and carried it on for 40 years. The troopers would visit her house to sing “Happy Birthday” to her and this April the troopers gave her a Happy Birthday parade. A video taken by her niece, showing Adele’s emotional reaction to the troopers’ salute, went viral. See story.

Predeceased by her husband John Sr. and her brothers, Arnold Arnister and Chester Arnister, she is survived by her children, Thomas Sr., John Jr., Michael, Robin, Dawn Ambrose Guida, Tracy Ambrose Wanat and her sister Lorraine Knocklen. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Oct. 12 and 13 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.