Ingrid Kretschmer of Mattituck died at Stony Brook Hospital on Oct. 2, 2020. She was 84 years old.

She was born on April 19, 1936 in Port Jefferson to Arthur and Clara (Andersson) Butler. She attended Vendermuellen High School in Port Jefferson. She received her bachelors degree from Adelphi and masters in education from Dowling.

She was an educator in the Rocky Point Union Free School District for 35 years. She was a member of the Rocky Point Teachers Association and NYS Union of Teachers. She was also a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rocky Point and its church council.

She was predeceased by her husband Frederick. She is survived by her children Arthur (Maria) of Mattituck, Susan Leining (Gerald) of Santa Fe, Texas and Cory of Ozone Park, grandchildren A.J. (Melissa), Sarah Moore (Cary), Katie Leining, Noah and Christian and one great-grandson.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 7 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rocky Point by Pastor Bruce Kaifler.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.