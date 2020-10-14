Marshall Frost of Cutchogue died at his home on Oct. 11, 2020. He was 77 years old.

He was born on April 24, 1943 in Freehold, New Jersey to H. Marshall and Lucy-Belle (Dittmar) Frost. He graduated from Westfield High School. He attended Lehigh University and earned his masters at Brooklyn Polytechnic.

He was a civil engineer at Frost, Christenson and Associates in New Jersey. He was a member of the NFCC. His hobbies included golf and playing bridge.

He was predeceased by his wife Connie. He is survived by his children Jennifer Cully of New Jersey, Sheri McDonnell of Pennsylvania and William of Oregon, brother Robert of Florida, step-children Kristin Licata of New Jersey and Erik Hillestad of California, long time companion Virginia Burns of Southold and eleven grandchildren.

Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.