A Riverhead High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced on its website this afternoon in a letter from Interim Superintendent Christine Tona.
The positive test was confirmed by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, Tona wrote.
“After receiving a positive test, the student is required to quarantine pursuant to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services guidelines and will not return to school until the district receives clearance from the SCDHS,” the interim superintendent wrote.
The county health department will notify those who are identified as being in close contact with the student and issue quarantine orders if applicable, she said.
