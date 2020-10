Walter Lewis Dohm Jr. of Mattituck died on Oct. 12, 2020. He was 69 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Oct. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

