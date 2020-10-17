Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is making it easy for members of the community to get rid of important but no longer usable paperwork — even if you don’t have a paper shredder.

The funeral home is hosting a free paper-shredding event on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home, located at 406 East Main Street in Riverhead.

Residents can bring sensitive documents they need to discard to the funeral home parking lot, where a shredding truck will be on hand for safe, secure disposal. All documents are shredded in a professional mobile shredding truck while you watch and are then recycled. No need to remove paper clips or staples. No plastic, cardboard or hard drives accepted.