Marian V. Salerno of Greenport died on Oct. 15, 2020 at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 84 years old.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1936 in New York City to Alfred and Rose (Pugliese) Munch.

She was a teacher in South Huntington School District. She was a member of the Sunshine Society. Her hobbies included flower arranging and playing bridge.

She was predeceased by her husband Richard in 2016. She is survived by her son Matthew and by her brothers, Andrew Munch of North Carolina and Richard Munch of Connecticut.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Agnes Church. Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated.