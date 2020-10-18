The Riverhead Central School District will be participating in the National School Bus Safety Week Oct. 19-23 recognizing the bus drivers, bus monitors and bus mechanics. They will be treated with bagels and more during the week showing the appreciation they deserve busing our students — our most precious cargo — every day. The theme this year is “Red means STOP.” Let us remember we are never to pass a stopped school bus with their lights flashing.

Third graders in Jennifer Cook’s class at Phillips Avenue Elementary School have been honing their editing skills with “witch fingers” and neon glasses. After writing their first narrative of the year, the students were prompted to edit their pieces by carefully inspecting their punctuation and capitals using a “witch finger” with their neon glasses. The “witch fingers” and neon glasses helped to make a tedious project more engaging and fun. Kudos to Ms. Cook for her creativity while teaching the students.

Due to budgetary restrictions the Riverhead Free Library will not be open on Sundays through April. Their new hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are still committed to offering services and programs to the community in the midst of the pandemic. You can browse and borrow in 30-minute intervals, by appointment or walk-in if space permits. You can also do a curbside pick up appointment for materials you request online. They will allow a 45-minute session by appointment or walk-in. For more information call 631-727-3228. In these trying times its nice to have the library serving our needs.

The Riverhead Free Library has a photo club and is preparing for a new year of sharing photography, exchanging ideas and learning to be better. There is a new slate of officers who will lead in the semi-monthly meetings held in the lower level of the library on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 pm. Activities are planned including field trips to take full advantage of the fall colors, nature, holiday street and beach scenes. Trips are planned to the Bayard Cutting Arboretum and Quogue Wildlife this month. Current photos by club members are posted on Facebook “Riverhead Photo Club” so be sure to check it out. They are working on a web page to be up in January. Club members will be showing an exhibit of their work in the Riverhead Library’s Overton Gallery during the month of January. For more information contact Adele Wallach at email [email protected] or Bob Bebon email [email protected]

St. Isidore Church, 622 Pulaski Street, Riverhead has a food pantry and currently they are serving 300 people every month and times are tough for those in need. You can help by making a monetary donation or bringing goods such as peanut butter, pasta, tuna, soup, canned vegetables and canned fruit, small ketchup, mustard or mayonnaise, regular coffee, dish, laundry or body soaps to help those in need at this time of the season. You can call the church at 631-727-2114 for more information.

Blaze Church, Southampton Youth Bureau and FRNCA are in partnership to provide a fun, free, family night on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at Blaze Church, 50 Bell Avenue, Flanders. Enjoy the drive-in movie “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” from the comfort of your car. Be sure to wear your costume and enjoy some hot cocoa and candy. Parking is limited so be sure to register. Call 631-727-1651 or visit https://blazechurch.churchcenter.com/regiatrations/events/578278. A fun safe free Halloween for the whole family.

Mark your calendar for a yard sale at the Riverhead Moose Lodge, 51 Madison Street, on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard sale tables are $20 (includes one eight-foot table). They are also holding a Chinese auction from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. which is free and open to public. Ticket sheets are $10 each or three for $25. Call Women of the Moose for more information or reserve a table at 631 779-2694.

Happy Birthday wishes to Cheryl Daters on Oct. 17; Michelle Smith on Oct. 18; Trudy Wold, Tommy Chew, Michael Reichel, Ronnie Bobinski and Maxine Utter on Oct. 19; Jacob Smith on Oct. 20; Tyler Dick and Amy Boyle on Oct. 21; twins Nicholas and Allison Goss on Oct. 22; Mark Bauman and Linda Lorenz on Oct. 23; Phil Kenter and Thomas Pipczynski on Oct. 24; Christine Floege on Oct. 25; Madison Stromski and Bruce Edwards on Oct. 26; Peter Cybulski on Oct. 27; Margie Sears on Oct. 28; Cheryl Arnau, Austen Galea and Damon LeCann on Oct. 29 and Macey Reichel on Oct. 30. Be sure to celebrate!

Happy wedding anniversary wishes to Karin and Austen Galea on Oct. 18; Butch and Darlene Taylor on Oct. 20; Peter and Debbie Van der Creek on Oct. 21; Ginger and Jerry Duvall and Arlene and Brad Tuthill on Oct. 23; Lucy and Jim Creighton on Oct. 28. Enjoy your special day!

Get well wishes to Caroline Bugdin, Linda Berezny, Amy Davidson, Tom Kurpetski, Linda Topilian, and Robert Sproston.

Deepest sympathy to the family of Adele Ambrose of Flanders on her passing. Her family and friends will truly miss this wonderful woman.

Happy Halloween! Be sure to watch out for the ghosts, goblins and witches that will be out and about.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back on Sunday, Nov. 1 as daylight saving time ends and we fall back to gain one extra hour!

Got news to share? Send it to Kathy by email to [email protected], write to her at 124 Kings Drive, Riverhead NY 11901 or call her at 631-727-6148. “Around Town” will appear on RiverheadLOCAL on the first and third Sunday of the month.