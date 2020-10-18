Divorce can be a difficult time and a workshop hosted by Second Saturday can guide you through the process on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The course will focus on the divorce process, child custody and support, protecting yourself legally and financially, community support and more.
The event will be split into three blocks: the first 30 minutes will address legal issues, the second 30 minutes will address family issues and the last 20 minutes will focus on financial issues. There will be a 10 minute Q&A at the end.
The event costs $45. To register for the event call (631)251-6011 or email [email protected]
Second Saturday was founded in 1988 by the non-profit Women’s Institute for Financial Education.
