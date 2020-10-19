Mary Fioto of Murfreesboro, Tenessee, formerly of Riverhead, died on Oct. 8, 2020 in Murfreesboro. She was 84 years old.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1936 in Brooklyn to Thomas and Loretta Murphy.

She ran several businesses with her husband Henry A. Fioto Jr. (Hank) including Teen City, a 24-hour diner outside of Grumman and four general stores. After her husband’s death, she worked for Riverhead Central School District from 2003 to 2018 until she retired. She also worked for the Board of Elections, Southampton Youth Bureau and as a tax preparer.

Her hobbies included crocheting — especially baby blankets.

She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, her daughter Mary, grandson Brian and sister Loretta Murphy.

She is survived by her daughters Theresa (Mark) Drozd of North Carolina, Rose of Florida, Sharon Yilmaz of Tennessee and Kathy (Tommy) Kruel of Riverhead, brother George Murphy of Florida, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A service will be held in Riverhead this spring followed by interment at Washington Memorial Cemetery in Coram.