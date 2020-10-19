Patricia R. Satkoski of Greenport died on Oct. 16, 2020 at Stony Brook Medicine in Stony Brook. She was 84 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Father Peter Narkiewicz will officiate. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greenport Fire Department would be appreciated.