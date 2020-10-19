Reginald G. Underwood Jr. of Riverhead died on Oct. 18, 2020. He was 88 years old.

He was born on May 6, 1932. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Riverhead Police Department until he retired as a detective sergeant in April 1991 after 34 years of service. He graduated from the 121st session of the FBI National Academy.

His hobbies included golf, spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years Patricia (Zaneski) and daughters, Sharon Nowack and Susan Ruthinowski. He is survived by his children Nancy, Lori Pipczynski (Joey), Debbie and Reg (Connie), son-in-law Mike Nowack, grandchildren Heather Weismann (Scott), Joey Pipczynski III (Suz), Justin, Alyssa Manzella (Dan), Kalei Park (Travis), Kristina Rowe and Jessica Rowe, by three great-grandsons, by his brother Jim of Riverhead and sister Liz Burns of Cutchogue.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.