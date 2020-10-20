Children aged 10 and over can enjoy a fun day of painting halloween scenes on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Carriage House Studio.

Paint, pallets, canvas and brushes will be provided for this event. 11 students will be permitted per session and a waiting list will be kept for registrants beyond capacity.

The event costs $25 per person. To register email [email protected] or call (631)369-2171.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced.