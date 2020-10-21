Norman H. Wamback of Mattituck died on Oct. 18, 2020 at his home. He was 84 years old.

He was born on March 27, 1936 in Mattituck to Elizabeth and Theodore Wamback.

A Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army for two years after he graduated from high school.

He worked as a credit manager for a pharmaceutical firm in New York City.

He retired to his hometown and he lived many of the following years on the same road he grew up on – Camp Mineola. He loved his community deeply and he dedicated much of his retired life to sharing the history of Mattituck with others. He authored numerous books about the area, including, “Mattituck and Laurel” and “The North Fork: The Way We Were.” He served as president, trustee, curator and historian of the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society and Museums. He was also a member of the Southold American Legion Post 803.

His friends and family will remember him as a passionate historian, a caring community member, and a truly loving and thoughtful man.

He is survived by his sister Eleanor Corwin (Mike) and nieces Pamela Corwin and Wendy Kain (Dave).

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where an American Legion ceremony honoring his military service will be held from 4:30 to 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society and Museums would be appreciated.