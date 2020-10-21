The pumpkin patch at Southold Historical Society will return from Thursday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Community members are invited to drop off their carved pumpkins at the museum. After 5 p.m. the museum will have all displayed pumpkins lighted with battery-operated tea light candles for people to enjoy.
“During difficult times, it is especially important to host programs that contribute to community spirit,” said Executive Director Deanna Witte-Walker, “We are hoping the Pumpkin Patch will bring a smile to participants and passersby.”
After the event, people may pick up their pumpkins or can be removed.
This event is free and open to the public. Donations to the Southold Historical Society are welcome.
