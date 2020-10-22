All Riverhead Central School District students will have remote instruction tomorrow because several district transportation employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the interim superintendent announced tonight.

“We are in the process of working with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to conduct contact tracing,” Interim Superintendent Christine Tona said in a message posted to the district website and sent out to district parents by email and robocalls.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all students will stay home tomorrow…for remote instruction,” Tona said.

“Once decisions regarding who needs to quarantine are determined in consultation with SCDHS, the district will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable,” she said.

The transportation department will not provide any busing for any students tomorrow — including private, parochial, and BOCES placements.

Meals will be available tomorrow for pick-up at each of the K – 4 schools between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.