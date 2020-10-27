Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue in Riverhead will celebrate ten years with virtual experience for adults and children from Thursday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Several virtual experiences are planned for the weekend. To kick them off is a virtual reunion with the founder Marisa Striano on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Farm tours will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The guided tour lasts 45 minutes and includes a walk through the farm and learning about animals such as horses, cows, goats, pigs and chickens.

The tour costs $10 per person for groups of up to five and $5 for groups of six to 10. Registration for the event can be done online. Social distancing will be enforced.