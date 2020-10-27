Two teachers in the Riverhead Central School District have tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced this afternoon.

A teacher at Riverhead Middle School and a teacher at Riley Avenue Elementary School have contracted the disease, according to a letter from Interim Superintendent Christine Tona posted on the district website just before 4 p.m.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services confirmed the infections and each teacher is required to quarantine pursuant to the health department’s guidelines, Tona wrote. They will not return to school until the district receives clearance from the health department, she said.

The district will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable, Tona wrote.

These two new positive cases follow news of positive cases in the district’s transportation department that shut down in-person instruction in Riverhead until at least Nov. 4 and required the entire transportation department to quarantine.

The district has not said how many COVID cases were confirmed in the transportation department or whether the confirmed cases were in staff employed as bus drivers or aides/monitors in contact with students. Tona said in a previous letter the district would directly notify any affected families. Tona did not respond to questions about the number of infections in the transportation department or whether the positive cases were in bus drivers or aides/monitors. The transportation department employs administrative staff and repair staff in addition to drivers and monitors.

The number of confirmed positive cases in Riverhead Town rose from 844 on Oct. 17 to 872 yesterday, according to data from the New York State Health Department published by Suffolk County.