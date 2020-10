Andreas Pavlou of Whitestone, Queens and Mattituck died on Oct. 27, 2020 at his Mattituck home. He was 89 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held afterwards at 11 a.m. officiated by Father Andrews Cadieux. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.