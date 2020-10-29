Russell L. Hillman of Southold died on Oct. 24, 2020. He was 92 years old.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1928 in Queens to Marion (Lewis) and Ralph W. Hillman. He worked as an engineer and a counselor. After retirement he owned and operated East End Clockworks where he repaired clocks. He was a member of the Cutchogue Presbyterian Church.

He was predeceased by his siblings Arline Arden and Ralph. He is survived by his children Janice Shyles of Lewes, Delaware and Diane of Riverhead and grandchildren Rebecca Lazell and Daniel Shyles.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Oct. 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Cutchogue Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be held after at the church at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Richie King. Interment will follow at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.