Christine K. Muchowski of South Jamesport died on Oct. 29, 2020 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 84 years old.

She was born on March 13, 1936 in Cutchogue to Michael and Albina (Ruszak) Kos. She graduated from Southold High School in 1954.

She worked as the head teller at North Fork Bank in Jamesport. Her hobbies included sewing, her family, and arts and crafts.

She was predeceased by her husband Casmer and son Thomas. She is survived by her son James of Westhampton, sister Jeanette Oteri of Massachusetts and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.