Clarence B. Perkins of Riverhead died on Oct. 28, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 91 years old.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1929 in Roanoke, Virginia to George and Winnie (Reedy) Perkins. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1954.

He worked as a customer service representative for US Life Title. He was a member of the Riverhead VFW. His hobbies included casinos, traveling, gardening and his pet dog Bert.

He was predeceased by his wife Peggy Klodaski. He is survived by his children Nancy Takacs of Hampton Bays, Linda Troyan of California and Sharon McNulty of Maine, two sisters and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held afterwards at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to K9s for Warriors would be appreciated.