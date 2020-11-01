Christine Bouchard and Zachary Daters (both Riverhead High School graduates) have tied the knot on Halloween. It’s their favorite time of the year — they both simply love Halloween, the decorations, the spookiness and the fun, fall leaves and the crisp air. Due to Covid19, like many other couples they had to make some changes for their big day. Plans for East Wind, with the restrictions set by CDC they decided to host the big reception party next year on October 30. This year, however, they wanted to get married on their original date planned and so they married in her aunt’s backyard with a small and intimate 12 in attendance with the officiate Minister Helen. They are going on a mini honeymoon upstate to Fern Lodge (their original trip to Japan is scheduled for next year.) Both sets of parents Barbara and Gil Bouchard and Cheryl and Alan Daters, as well as, her sister Meredith and Zach’s brother Nick witnessed their vows. Chrissy and Zach have been together for 17 years and so it’s about time they tied the knot. Congratulations to both of you. How awesome is that?

Cora Floege has turned 4 years old on October 29 and celebrated a small birthday party with a couple friends, cousins and her sister Isabella at Urban Air with her favorite theme “Paw Patrol.” Cora is the daughter of Jason and Christine Floege of Flanders.

Recently the Riverhead Waves 11U Travel Baseball Team held a yard sale to help raise monies towards their trip to Cooperstown in 2021. These students are in grades sixth and seventh and are working hard towards their goal and you can follow them at www.facebook.com/RiverheadWavesCooperstown2021 and see not only their updates but fundraising for this trip. If you wish to send a donation you can mail to Riverhead Travel Baseball, Attn: Angela, P.O. Box 35, Aquebogue, NY 11931.

Jeanne Giustra would like to remind the Riverhead Community which she calls “the good people” of Riverhead to check on the elderly and those housebound due to Covid19. Her elderly parents are both high risk and other than taking a ride to the beach or doctor visits they barely leave their home. Thankfully, people are checking on them and shopping for them but they seem so defeated from the isolation. Jeanne lives out of state and naturally she calls but she thanks everyone for their looking in on her parents and ask please take time to help your neighbors in these difficult times.

My friend Bertha Kulesa will turn 97 years old on November 12 and she resides at Acadia Rehab and Nursing Home on 1146 Woodcrest Avenue. Its been eight whole months that she hasn’t be able to have visitors although she was able to have a couple window visits with her daughter and sons but unfortunately now it is closed off to visitors. To brighten her birthday this year I am asking the community to send her a card. Also, please remember the residents, as well, with a notecard saying thinking of you or Happy Thanksgiving. The residents love to receive cards and who doesn’t? You can mail to Acadia Rehab and Nursing, c/o Any Resident, 1146 Woodcrest Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901.

The Suffolk County Historical Society at 300 Main Street has their ongoing membership drive and celebrates 134 years! You can join the SCHS and support local history preservation for $35 as an individual or $40 for a family membership. Founded in 1886, SCHS is a non- profit organization that collects and preserves the rich history of Suffolk County. It offers an expansive library and archives, hosts multitude of events, programs and educational lectures and workshops. They have a unique collection of more than three centuries of local history. Check out their website www.suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 631-727-2881 to become a member. Almost hot off the press is their 2020 issue of the Journal of the Suffolk County Historical Society which will be published in November. This is available to members only. Join now by sending in your membership request or renewal before the current year to get a copy. Topics ritual magic in Southold, the battle of Northville, a biplane landing on a Greenport farm and the exploitation of migrant farm workers in 1960s Riverhead.

The Alley Cat Thrift Shop is now opened on Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm. It is in the building behind the First Congregational Church on Main Street. Check out all the wonderful treasures they have to purchase. The Bread and More Inn soup kitchen at the church has takeout on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 pm to 6:15 pm. If you know those in need spread the word. They work very hard serving those in need and God bless all the workers.

Check out the fall programs at the Flanders Youth Center on 655 Flanders Road to enjoy from November 2 to December 18. Space is limited and preregistration is required. Free Academic Support on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 pm to 5 pm and all ages/grade levels are welcome and free. Also, Discovery Club which features STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) on Mondays for grades K-4 from 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm and grades 5 to 8 from 5:45 pm to 7:15 pm. Program fee $15 for 7 sessions. Learn Chess on Wednesdays from 5 pm to 6:30 pm for grades K to 8. Program is free and a great way to challenge yourself, build self confidence and meet new friends. Program is free. Karate classes are offered on Thursdays for ages 5 to 12 years old with six sessions and $100 fee. On Fridays is TGIF where you can enjoy games, activities, sports, indoor and outdoor movie nights, video game tournaments and more. Grades K to 4 from 3 pm to 5 pm and grades 5 to 8 from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. Program is free but there may be some special events requiring a fee. Face masks and social distancing is in place. To register or for more information, call 631-702-2425 or visit www.southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau.

It’s time to go MAD with Music, Art, and Drama! Join the Southampton Youth Bureau every Tuesday from 5:00pm – 7:00pm for Kids Go MAD (November 10th – December 15th). Participate in drama games, skits, improv, music production, YouTube video making, and more! Program is free and open to grades 5 – 8. Space is very limited and pre-registration is required! For more information, please call (631) 702-2425 or visit www.southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau.

Happy Birthday wishes to Sandy Thomas on Nov. 1; Frank Klodoski, Joey Reichel, Diane Reeve and Nadia Chiaramonte on Nov. 2; Kyle White, Sarah Halpin, Christine Block and Johnathan Muller on Nov. 3; Marge Lawrence, Barbara Vail and Laurie Koplinka on Nov. 5; Claudette Anderson, Erinn Pekar and Sydney Marascia on Nov. 9; Frederica Miles and Autumn North on Nov. 10; Andy Reichel and Corky Young on Nov. 11; Greg Meyer, Bertha Kulesa and Jill Lewis on Nov. 12; Donna Pelis on Nov. 13; Melanie Downs on Nov. 14 and Paige Rosko and Joan Davis on Nov. 15. Be sure to enjoy your day!

Happy wedding anniversary wishes to Anthony and Nadia Chiaramonte celebrate 28 years on Nov. 1 and to Karen and John Frosina celebrate 32 years on Nov. 13.

Get well wishes to Harry Carver, Linda Berezny, Mary Kenter, Karen Fleischman, Bo Goodale and Marlene Iberger.

Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday Nov. 3 if you haven’t already. It’s your right and every vote does count.

Be sure to fly your flag on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. It is a day to honor all who have served this country in war or peace. Remember those this day who sacrificed so we may live in the land of the free!

Got news to share? Send it to Kathy by email to [email protected], write to her at 124 Kings Drive, Riverhead NY 11901 or call her at 631-727-6148. “Around Town” will appear on RiverheadLOCAL on the first and third Sunday of the month.