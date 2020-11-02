Dawn Sadowski of Shoreham died on Oct. 30, 2020 at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. She was 70 years old.

She was born on April 24, 1950 in Levittown to Hugh and Betty (Kleynowski) Wallace. She graduated from Mercy High School in 1968.

She married Edward Sadowski Jr. on May 26, 1972 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was an assistant vice president in the operations department of Suffolk County National Bank in Riverhead. Her hobbies included flowers, gardening and cooking and she loved animals.

She is survived by her husband and by her brother Bob Wallace of Manorville.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at Saint Isidore Church. Interment will follow at Saint John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.