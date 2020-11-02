Felix B. Szczepanik of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died on Oct. 27, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 88 years old.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1932 in Riverhead to John and Bertha (Supienska) Szczepanik.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator with Hendrickson Brothers in Valley Stream. His hobbies included old cars and fixing anything that was broken.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary; by his children, Louise Butkos of Riverhead, Theresa Foster of Florida, Robert Butkos of Eastport, Darryl Butkos of Remsemburg, David Butkos of Florida and Susan Williams of Rocky Point. He is also survived by six grandchildren.

Cremation will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.