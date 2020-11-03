To celebrate this year’s Red Ribbon Week the Riverhead Central School District partnered with Riverhead Community Awareness Program to create a drug-free awareness video.

The videos shows Riverhead students, teachers, administrators and CAP volunteers who pledge to be drug-free. They also speak on the importance of being healthy and making positive choices.

The video can be viewed here.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release

