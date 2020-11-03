Stanley Joseph Normoyle Sr. of Flanders and Little Falls, New York died on Oct. 26, 2020 in Little Falls. He was 88 years old.

He was born on March 5, 1932 in Hampton Bays to Lewis and Emma Thompson Normoyle. He attended Hampton Bays High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He worked at Blackman Plumbing in Riverhead, Doc’s Tavern and the Loose Caboose. He was a fan of racing.

He was predeceased by his wife Antoinette. He is survived by his daughter Diane Sawchuk, his sons, Stanley Jr. and James, and by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Nov. 4, 2020 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Marine Corps Scholarship fund would be appreciated.