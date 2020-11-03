Celebrate the holiday season with family and friends at the third annual Riverhead Holiday Light Show from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30 at Long Island Sports Park in Calverton.

The course will take about 20 to 25 minutes to complete and tickets can be purchased online for $23. Tickets are also available at the front gate for $25.

Participants will enjoy light displays synchronized with a holiday music broadcast over the radio in their car. Some displays will be over three stories tall and span more than 50 feet in length.

“Last year the light show had amazing attendance, bringing people from every zip code on Long Island. We are happy to bring back this Long Island tradition and hope everyone is excited to see our new displays,” said Andrew Adams of BOLD Media, which produces the event. “This holiday season we plan on bringing back tens of thousands of people into Riverhead, and while they’re here they will shop and dine throughout the town.”

T-Mobile is a sponsor of this year’s event.