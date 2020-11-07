New York’s positivity rate for coronavirus tests reached 2% this week for the first time since June 1.

Data reported yesterday by the State Department of Health showed statewide 2% of the 160,705 people tested Thursday were positive for the for the virus.

Long Island had a 1.9% positivity rate in the same dataset. Every region of the state but one — the Southern Tier region — had positives over 1%, with four regions over 2% and two of those were over 3%. Nassau County’s positive rate was 2.1% in Thursday’s data and Suffolk’s was 1.7%.

“A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet,” according to epidemiology professors Dr. David Dowdy and Gypsyamber D’Souza at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“The percent positive is a critical measure because it gives us an indication how widespread infection is in the area where the testing is occurring—and whether levels of testing are keeping up with levels of disease transmission,” the professors wrote.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the local region have been on the rise as well. There were more than 50 people hospitalized in Suffolk at least three days this week and 89 people in Nassau’s hospitals, according to data released by the counties.

Statewide, there was an increase of 44 people hospitalized for COVID in one day, with total COVID hospitalizations up to 1,321 people — 285 people were in ICUs, with 129 of those patients on ventilators.

The numbers are “a sober reminder that the pandemic isn’t over – and it could still get worse,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement issued yesterday afternoon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo yesterday announced that all SUNY colleges and universities will go to distance learning after Thanksgiving for the rest of the semester. SUNY will test its in-person students before sending them home for Thanksgiving, the governor said. He asked that private colleges in New York consider adopting similar plans.

“As a matter of context, we are obviously in a different phase with COVID, and we’ve been talking about it for weeks, but we have to fully acknowledge it,” Cuomo said during a press call yesterday. “You’re seeing global and national surges that are dramatic, and that’s the new reality of COVID,” he said.

The U.S. has had record-high new COVID-19 case numbers every day for the past two weeks. Yesterday, the country reported 126,480 new confirmed cases and 1,146 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 9.5 million confirmed cases in the U.S. since the outbreak began. (The first reported coronavirus case in the U.S. was on Jan. 21.)

The challenge for our state, like other states, is managing the increase,” Cuomo said yesterday.

The state last month adopted a “micro-cluster” strategy for controlling the spread of the virus, predicated on three principles: refined detection, specific and calibrated mitigation, and focused enforcement.

The state began designating “focus zones” where positive rates had spiked above 5% and imposing restrictions specific to those zones. Cuomo yesterday said the strategy has brought down positivity rates in four designated focus zones, meeting state-determined metrics for adjustments in designations. Four other focus zones remained unchanged.

The state has added a new focus zone in the Port Chester area of northeastern Westchester County, near the Connecticut border, the governor said yesterday. The area has had a sustained average positivity rate above 2.5%, with upticks in new positive cases and hospital admissions, meeting metrics for a yellow zone designation, Cuomo said.

The governor said state health officials are looking at three upstate counties — Erie, Onandaga and Monroe — with rising positive cases to devise a micro-cluster strategy to control community spread in those areas.

“Those are the highest places in the state, but again, they’re lower than Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania,” Cuomo said.

There have not been any focus-area designations in the Long Island region so far.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Wednesday announced county health officials were monitoring two new coronavirus clusters in eastern Suffolk, one involving a social gathering of students at Shoreham-Wading River High School and the other involving the early-voting location at Stony Brook University campus in Southampton, where six poll workers and four personal contacts had tested positive for the virus.

The county heath department advised anyone who voted at that location from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 to monitor their overall health for COVID symptoms and contact their health care practitioner if they become symptomatic.

The cluster at Shoreham-Wading River involved a weekend social gathering of 32 people that as of Oct. 28 had infected three people, Bellone said Wednesday. The school learned of the positive cases on Oct. 28, according to the district superintendent. The school district has reported a total of seven cases among students since Oct. 23, according to data reported Nov. 5 on the school COVID report card website published by the state health department. Shoreham-Wading River High School is closed for in-person instruction until Nov. 12.