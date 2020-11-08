Jean Marie Stumpf of Laurel and Marco Island, Florida died on Nov. 5, 2020 at her home in Laurel. She was 82 years old.

She grew up in Franklin Square and attended Sewanhaka High School. She was a longtime summer resident of Laurel before moving there full-time.

“Jean’s happiest days were sitting on the beach with friends and family, taking in the beautiful view of Peconic Bay during the summer time and Marco Island during the winter,” her family said. “Jean was always smiling and was someone who could make friends wherever she went. There was never a day that went by where she didn’t have plans to golf or go out to lunch with her friends. She also enjoyed her weekly game of bridge and loved teaching her grandchildren games such as Rummikub. Jean was a kind, generous and thoughtful person; everyone who knew her loved and valued her friendship. “

She was predeceased in August by her husband of 60 years Ernest.. She is survived by her children, John, James (Dianne) and Michael (Heidi), and by her grandchildren, Erik, Jessica, Alex, Connor, Holly, Christopher, Christina and Katherine.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck officiated by Monsignor Joseph Staudt. Interment will follow at Saint Boniface Cemetery in Elmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Sacred Heart Parish would be appreciated.