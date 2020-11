Ronald Giffin of Riverhead died on Nov. 3, 2020 at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. He was 76 years old.

He was born on July 11, 1944 in Garden City to Richard Giffin and Fern Scott. He was a carpenter and draftsman for several companies.

He is survived by his wife Maureen (Gaska) and children, Rosemary Hernandez, Tommy, Daniel and Eugene Giffin.

The cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.