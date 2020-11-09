Decorate your home or business for the holidays and support a local cause by participating in the Riverhead Special Education Parent Teacher Association Holiday Village Trail.

The theme for this first-ever trail is “Together We Are Better.” The trail will open on Dec. 1 and remain open till Jan. 1 and feature houses and businesses decorated with child-friendly holiday lights and decorations. Families and students can download a map of the displays from the Riverhead SEPTA events page.

The money raised will be donated to the Riverhead Middle School SEPTA for awards and scholarships for seniors.

To participate in the event email Virginia Scudder or Laura Huber at [email protected] on or before Nov. 20 and pay a $10 registration fee — if paying by check, make out to Riverhead SEPTA care of Aquebogue Elementary School. The displays must be completed by Nov. 25 and left to view until Jan. 1, 2021. They must also be family friendly and feature blue lights — if using music or noises make sure to have a sign.

All the displays will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the top three positions.