Suffolk’s COVID-19 infection rate increased to 3.8% yesterday, up from 2.7% the day before. There were 324 new confirmed cases in Suffolk County Nov. 8, according to data released by the State Health Department.

New York’s statewide positivity rate increased to 2.8% yesterday, up from 2.4% Saturday.

“Covid-19 cases are rising and it is a real concern,” County Executive Steve Bellone said.

“We are drilling into these numbers now but it is incumbent on all of us us to take the necessary precautions or we will jeopardize our continued economic recovery,” Bellone said.

The state will impose restrictions on social and economic activities in targeted geographic areas if the positivity rate crosses certain thresholds and there is evidence of community spread, according to a micro-cluster strategy announced by the governor last month.

Neither the state nor the county said whether Suffolk’s increased cases are grouped in any specific geographic areas or hot spots.

Cuomo said today the micro-cluster strategy, which has been used to isolate “focus zones” in New York City and certain upstate counties, appears to be working. He announced today the easing of restrictions in some zones and also announced new zones where increased restrictions would be put in place.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Suffolk since the pandemic struck reached 51,052 on Saturday. There were seven new hospital admissions and a total of 60 people hospitalized, a net increase of three in 24 hours. There were 10 people in ICU.

There were nine new positive COVID tests among Riverhead Town residents Sunday, up from a total to date of 945 on Saturday to 954 Sunday. There have been 66 new cases in Riverhead Town since the beginning of the month.