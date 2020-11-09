It’s not looking good for high school winter sports this year.

That’s the word from state officials, who say with the coronavirus infection rate going up across the state, officials are “not inclined to go ahead with opening winter sports at this time,” according to State Budget Director Robert Mujica.

Winter sports such as basketball and wrestling would have a delayed start after the new year under a schedule announced this fall. The governor previously said the state would make a decision about winter sports by Dec. 31.

When officials decide whether any activity can be opened up, they must look at what the overall infection rate is doing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters today.

“The infection rate is going up,” Cuomo said.

Test positivity rates are on the rise across the New York, which saw its statewide positivity rate increase to 2.8% yesterday. The rate — which reflects new COVID diagnoses — has been steadily climbing recently and is higher than its been since the state came down off the peak of the outbreak this spring.

“It would be reckless to add more risk to a situation that’s already out of control. That’s sort of inarguable,” the governor said.

The rate rising in the fall is inevitable, he said, because people will spend more time indoors and there are more gatherings with the holidays coming up.

“Our job is to manage it,” Cuomo said.

“Let’s get it in control. We know how to do it. We’ve done it. We just have to continue to do it,” Cuomo said, urging, once again, the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

The state has developed a “micro-cluster strategy” which calls for addressing outbreaks in a very targeted fashion, by designating “focus zones” where increased restrictions are put into place based on metrics for infection rates, case numbers and regional population.

Cuomo said the data shows the micro-cluster approach has been working, since the infection rates have come down significantly in designated focus areas. He announced today easing of restrictions in some previously designated focus zones. He also announced new focus zones in some areas upstate.

Riverhead Central School District has no current plans to participate in Section XI sports this year because the district is operating on a contingent budget which does not include money for sports programs and other extracurricular activities.

Trustees Chris Door and Therese Zuhoski have advocated for using the district’s fund balance to fund some sports and clubs, but so far the proposal has not had support from a majority of the members of the board of education.