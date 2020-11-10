“COVID cases are surging in Suffolk County,” County Executive Steve Bellone warned today.

Though the disease had been under control at low levels for months, the county, he said, is no longer beating the odds.

The testing positivity rate shot up after Halloween and has remained up. It rose from a steady 1%, where it hovered “for months,” Bellone said, to 3.8% in the first week of November.

The virus is spreading throughout the county, Bellone said. “We are seeing large community spread at this point,” he said.

Riverhead Central School District announced this afternoon that three additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Roanoke Avenue Elementary School will remain closed until Nov. 30, the interim superintendent said in a letter to families posted on the district website.

There were 280 new positive cases yesterday out of 7,813 people tested, for a positivity rate of 3.6% in Suffolk.

The Long Island region was at 3.5% positives. New York State has risen to 3.1%. Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise again.

More coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

“So what is happening here? Why are we seeing the pretty abrupt surge in cases?” Bellone asked during a media briefing via Zoom this afternoon. He said it’s the result of “individual super-spreader events,” and noted that the gatherings don’t have to be large to be effective at spreading the virus.

“When you have masks not being worn and social distancing not being observed, that’s when the virus spreads,” he said.

Bellone stressed that people must “take precautions” at gatherings, especially with Thanksgiving approaching. Keep rooms well-ventilated, maintain social distance and wear masks, he urged.

“People need to get tested. If you’re positive, we can isolate and quarantine people who need to be isolated and quarantined,” he said.

If Suffolk is designated as a focus zone, it will mean restrictions on activities that will hurt the county’s economic recovery, Bellone warned.