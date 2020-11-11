Constantino Economos of Riverhead died on Nov. 9, 2020 at Hampton Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton. He was 90 years old.

He was born in 1930 in New York City. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Marines. He graduated from the NYU Polytechnical Institute in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering, and in 1960 with a master of science degree in applied mathematics and a PhD of philosophy in aeronautics.

He began his career at the General Applied Science Laboratory under Antonio Ferri. He also worked at Princeton University’s Combustible Labs on interior ballistics. He began working at Brookhaven National Labs in 1976 as a fluid dynamics engineer until he retired in 1999. He held a “Q” level government clearance and published several papers in periodicals at both MIT and AIAA.

His hobbies included the Giants baseball team, margaritas, ducks, laughing and sky diving.

He was predeceased by his first wife Ruth and son Michael. He is survived by his wife Agnes, brother Stephen (Carol), step-daughters Karen (Robert) Bocksel and Cathy (Michael) Caruccio, daughter-in-law Christine, grandchildren Richard, Emily, Rebecca, Brad, Nick and Lexi and two great-grandchildren.

A wake will be held on Friday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. After, a funeral Mass will be held at Saint Isidore’s in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital or Center for Therapeutic Riding of the East End would be appreciated.