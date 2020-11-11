Katherine Domaleski of Riverhead died on Nov. 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice. She was 93 years old.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1927 in Easport to Marcy (Gurniak) and William Sowlak. She graduated from high school. She worked at Riverhead Town Police as a secretary for 16 years and at Riverhead Auto Parts for 27 years as a bookkeeper.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward. She is survived by her niece Joan Tait of Centereach, nephew Stephen Borakowski, four grandnephews, four great-grandnephews and one great-grandnieces.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held after at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Isidore’s. Interment will follow at Saint Johns Cemetery.