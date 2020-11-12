Another Riverhead school district employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

A non-instructional employee at Pulaski Street School has tested positive for the disease, Interim Superintendent Christine Tona announced in a letter to the community last night.

Tona did not announce any changes to the instructional schedule at the 5-6 school, which remains on a hybrid model of instruction. The district is in the process of purchasing plastic barriers for student desks and plans to have children return to full-time instruction at Pulaski after the New Year, Tona said at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

The COVID test result was confirmed by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services and the staff member is required to isolate pursuant to health department guidelines, Tona said. The staff member will not return to work until cleared to do so by the health department. Close contacts of the individual will be notified, she said.

The school district announced three additional positive COVID cases on Tuesday evening. One of them led to the shutdown of Roanoke Avenue Elementary School for in-person instruction until Nov. 30.

This is the 10th COVID case reported in the district since the start of the school year, in addition to the infection of an undisclosed number of transportation department employees last month. The district on Oct. 22 said “several” transportation department employees had tested positive. All schools went to remote-only instruction from Oct. 23 through Nov. 4 due to the required quarantine of “many additional” transportation department employees. The district declined to disclose the number of those infections and the transportation department is not included in data released by the state health department.

More coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday warned that “the virus is surging in Suffolk,” where new cases and hospitalizations have been rising. Yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 10 p.m. curfews for restaurants, bars and gyms in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as infection rates are again increasing statewide.