Riverhead school district announced another positive coronavirus case. A student at Phillips Avenue Elementary School has been confirmed positive for the virus, Interim Superintendent Christine Tona said in a letter to the community posted on the district website this evening.

The district did not announce any additional quarantines as a result of the new case.

The virus is surging on Long Island and across the state.

The testing positivity rate was 3.1% yesterday on the island, where 643 new cases were recorded, according to data provided by the State Department of Health. The positive rate was 2.9% in Suffolk, where 321 new cases were confirmed. There were 77 people hospitalized in Suffolk, 11 in ICU. There were 12 new hospital admissions yesterday.

Locally, there have been 95 new cases reported in the Town of Riverhead over the past two weeks. That has resulted in an uptick in local hospital admissions. Peconic Bay Medical Center, “consistently” had two or three COVID patients in the hospital, deputy executive director Amy Loeb said on Oct. 28. The number of admitted COVID patients has risen to seven or eight. One was in ICU. The numbers were much higher at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in New York this spring, but hospital officials — like public health officials — are eyeing the increase warily.

Yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus in the community: 10 p.m. curfews for restaurants, bars and gyms and 10-person limits on social gatherings in private homes. Cuomo said infection data show that restaurants, bars, gyms and private get-togethers are primarily responsible for the spike in cases seen in New York in recent weeks.

There were 4,797 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported statewide yesterday, 49 new hospital admissions and 29 deaths.

New York’s numbers are still far below what they were this spring, and currently better than many other states.

But New York is “not immune from the national trend,” Cuomo said today. “There is no predestined future here. It’s a pure consequence of our actions,” he said, warning against “COVID fatigue.”

If New Yorkers “stay smart through the holiday, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah,” the virus can be kept “under control,” Cuomo said.

“New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously,” he said. “I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide.”