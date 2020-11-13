Alec Edward Elak Jr. of Southold died on Nov. 12, 2020. He was 82 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment with U.S. Navy honors will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, New York 11971 or Dylan Newman Fund, 485 Gardiners Lane, Southold, New York 11971, would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.