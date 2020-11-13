Bruce D. White Sr. of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Riverhead, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 8, 2020, at Health Park Hospital in Fort Myers.

He was born in Greenport to Marian and Daniel White Sr.

He was a 1968 graduate of Mercy High School. He owned is own Coca-Cola bottling route, he was also a self-employed electrician, learning the trade from his father.

He was a former member of Riverhead Fire Dept. He especially liked going to fire department tournaments and he was a member of the Polish Town Civic Association and spent countless hours volunteering for them, especially at Polish Town Fair times.

He enjoyed crabbing, clamming and spending time on a boat in both Long Island and Florida. He loved eating blue crabs and clams. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching NASCAR races.

He is survived by his daughter Melissa Gugiere, her husband Gary and granddaughter Emma of Calverton; by his son Bruce White Jr. of Riverhead; by his four siblings, Karen Fleischman of Fort Myers, Florida, Daniel White Jr. (Cindy) of Ellenton, Florida, Anthony White Sr. of Riverhead and Pamela Zaweski (Robert) of Riverhead; and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private cremation was held in Fort Myers, Florida.