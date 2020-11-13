Joseph Conrad Bobinski died peacefully in his sleep at the Westhampton Care Center in Westhampton, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was 85 years old.

He was born Jan. 21, 1935 in Riverhead to Bronislaw Bobinski and Althea Ruszkowski. At the age of 14 his parents purchased a farm in Yaphank and his family eventually relocated there in 1949. In 1953 he graduated from Port Jefferson High School where he played football and basketball. In addition to sports, Joseph also had a unique passion for flying, which led to him becoming a pilot and serving in the Civil Air Patrol on Long Island throughout the 1950s.

In 1962 he married the love of his life, Veronica Buchak and they settled in Riverhead to raise a family. As his life was centered around various occupations in the agricultural community, Joseph would eventually accept a sales position at the Sears, Roebuck and Co. department store in Riverhead. He eventually worked his way up to store manager and would end up managing the Sears satellite store in Bridgehampton for over 20 years. To this date, no satellite store in the history of Sears, Roebuck and Co. has outperformed the store in Bridgehampton when it was under his management. The work ethic that he always displayed was not only reflected at his place of employment but also at his home as well. Their residence on Newton Avenue in Riverhead was known to have one of the most meticulously manicured lawns in the neighborhood with strict attention to detail. There was never a weed in any of the flower beds, the shrubs were pruned to immaculate perfection, and the only color the lawn ever exhibited was green.

On his days off, his farming roots would often lead him back to one of his favorite recreational pastimes, golf where the green fairways and open spaces would resonate with his younger years on the farm. When he was not on the golf course, he was either cheering on the New York Yankees, criticizing the New York Jets, or rooting for his two grandchildren at their youth hockey games.

Over the years, his fascination with aviation was endless, second only to his love for his family. He will always be remembered as a caring and honorable man and with warmest most genuine smile you ever saw.

Joseph is predeceased by his siblings Edith of Highland, New York; Theodora of Southold; Bertha of Dover, Delaware; Bruno of Yaphank; and George of Loveland, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife Veronica Bobinski (nee Buchak) of Riverhead; his son Bernard Bobinski and daughter-in-law Melinda Bobinski (nee Suspenski) of Baiting Hollow; his son Christian Bobinski of Riverhead; and his two beloved grandchildren, Connor and Colson.

Mass and visitation services will be on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at the St. Isidore’s RC Church in Riverhead (visitation at 11 a.m. and Mass at 12 p.m.) Memorial donations may be made to the St. Isidore’s RC Church Food Pantry, 622 Pulaski St., Riverhead, NY 11901.

