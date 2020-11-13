Kevin “Smitty” W. Smith Sr. of East Quogue died on Nov. 6, 2020. He was 63 years old.

He was born Sept. 10, 1957 in Riverhead to James Smith Sr. and Jean Oliver. He retired from the Southampton Town Maintenance Department.

He was a member of the East Quogue Fire Department since 1975 and a member of its Benevolent Association until his death. His hobbies included the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and preparing his catches into meals for his family and friends.

His family said “[He] was a loyal friend and generous to a fault. Kevin would often go without in order to provide for others in need. His mischievous smile and infectious laugh will be forever missed by those who knew him.”

He was predeceased by his wife, Monica (St. Clair), father, mother, stepfather John D. Silcox of East Quogue, sister Jonam D. Silcox of East Quogue and brother Samuel F. Smith of East Quogue. He is survived by his children, Kevin Smith Jr. (Vicki) of East Quogue, Michael Doucette (Amy) of Baiting Hollow, Laura Doucette of Maine and Christopher Doucette of Virginia; by his grandchildren, Carlin and Keegan Byrne, Kelly, Dylan, and Charlotte Doucette and Eleena and Amelia Doucette; by his siblings, James Smith Jr. (Barbara) and Eugene “Mickey” Smith of East Quogue, and Mindy Darby (James) of Hampton Bays.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home located at 20 Ponquogue Ave, Hampton Bays. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in East Quogue.