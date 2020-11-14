The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States rose by more than 960,000 in the past seven days, to a total of 10,508,864, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said yesterday there were 7,952 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. over the past seven days. For perspective: that’s equivalent to the number of fatalities if 22 fully occupied Boeing 747 jets crashed and killed everyone on board.

There have been 242,216 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. since Feb. 29, according to the CDC. For perspective: that’s more than all influenza deaths in the six flu seasons since 2014, according to CDC data.

COVID-19 is already the third leading cause of death in the United States this year, behind only heart disease (655,000) and cancer deaths (599,000) —based on 2018 fatality data published by the CDC.

But the disease is on track to kill 318,400 Americans by Dec. 31, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, whose models the White House Coronavirus Task Force has relied upon in developing a strategy for combatting the disease.

Without more people wearing masks and social distancing as per CDC recommendations, total COVID-19 deaths are projected by IHME to reach 438,941 people by March 1, 2021. For perspective: that’s more than the total number of influenza deaths in the past 10 flu seasons — from 2010-2011 through 2019-2020 — according to CDC data.

There were 179 COVID-19 deaths in New York in the past seven days, according to CDC data reported yesterday. New York is one of 25 states reporting more than 100 deaths during that period. Twelve of those states reported 200 or more deaths and three of them reported 500 or more: Georgia reported 755, Texas 694 and Illinois 533.

There were 24 additional deaths reported in New York on Nov. 12, bringing its total COVID-19 fatalities to 26,079.

This spring, New York’s daily deaths escalated from 24 on March 23, — five days after New York reported its first COVID-19 death — to 1,176 on April 19. Daily deaths peaked at 1,334 a few days later. The death rate declined in the weeks that followed, settling at under 10 per day, until September when the fatalities began creeping up again. New York State had a 110-day run of fewer than 20 deaths per day. Beginning Nov. 6, the daily deaths reported in New York have exceeded 20.

New York added 5,401 COVID-19 positive test results on Nov. 12, bringing its total confirmed cases to 552,163.

Statewide, New York’s positivity rate was 2.65%.

There were 1,737 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York on Nov. 12, an increase of 60 over the previous day. There were 331 in ICU, an increase of 23. Of those 137 were on ventilators.

The positivity rate in the Long Island region was 3.3% on Thursday. It was 3.6% in Suffolk County, where there were 248 new cases, bringing the total to 52,493. There were 12 new COVID hospital admissions in Suffolk and 78 COVID patients in Suffolk hospitals. There were 14 patients discharged.

In Riverhead Town, there were nine new cases reported, bringing the total to 984. There have been 96 new confirmed cases among Riverhead residents since Nov. 1. Image: CDC

To slow the spread of the virus in the community, health officials urge residents to get tested, since many people who become infected with the virus remain asymptomatic.

People who develop symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat — see the CDC website for more information — should stay home from work or school and get tested, according to the CDC.

[How to protect yourself and others]

Health officials urge everyone to wear masks when around other people, indoors and outdoors, and to maintain social distance of at least six feet. People should limit indoor exposure to others.

[ Suffolk residents should avoid gatherings this weekend as county experiences ‘alarming’ COVID-19 surge, says Bellone]

Indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to no more than 10 people, under an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday. The order also set 10 p.m. curfews for bars, restaurants and gyms.

Officials expect the numbers in New York, the first epicenter of the U.S. outbreak in the spring, to continue to climb this fall and winter, as social gatherings move indoors and as the holiday season arrives.

See the CDC’s guidance on Thanksgiving gatherings.