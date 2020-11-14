Riverhead Police are seeking information on a break-in at a Route 58 gas station.
Police said they were called about a damaged front door at the Empire Gas Station at 640 Old Country Road in Riverhead at 6:10 a.m.
Responding patrol determined that an unknown person or persons entered the establishment and removed N.Y. State lottery tickets.
The Riverhead Police Department detective division was notified and responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.
Police ask anyone with any information to contact them at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.