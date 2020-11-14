Riverhead Police are seeking information on a break-in at a Route 58 gas station.

Police said they were called about a damaged front door at the Empire Gas Station at 640 Old Country Road in Riverhead at 6:10 a.m.

Responding patrol determined that an unknown person or persons entered the establishment and removed N.Y. State lottery tickets.

The Riverhead Police Department detective division was notified and responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact them at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.