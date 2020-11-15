The 18 veterans who reside at Acadia Rehab and Nursing Home on Woodcrest Avenue in Riverhead were surprised with cards drawn by the students in grades kindergarten through eighth from St. John Paul II Regional School under the direction of their art teacher Mrs. Burtoff and socks donated by the Girl Scout Troop 1684, as well as, certificates to all of the vets thanking them for their service, signed by the Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and the town board. Unfortunately, this year COVID-19 put a damper on the festivities, which usually include having music and visitors to share their day at Acadia. The recreation director Kristina Cybulski handed out the gift bags, cards and certificates to all the Veterans acknowledging their special day. Thank you all for your service.

St. John Paul II Regional School is selling Christmas raffles. There will be five merry winners on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in the school’s back parking lot (live-streamed on the school’s Facebook page.) Raffle prizes are: $10,000 grand prize, second prize $5,000, third prize $1,000 and two fourth prizes of $100.00 each. Tickets are $25 each. If interested, please call 631- 727-1650 for more information. Good luck!

Bertha Kulesa had a happy 97th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 12, celebrating the day with a beautiful cake, presents and cards galore from local residents and around the country to make this milestone a happier one during this COVID-19 crisis. Recreation staff took time to read cards, cut the cake and help her open the presents from her family. Unfortunately, Acadia is closed for visitors due to COVID-19 staff members. Hopefully, they will be opened in another week or so for window visits.

The Baiting Hollow Church, located at 2146 Sound Avenue, Calverton will be having their fundraiser “Greens Sale” which is on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church’s parish hall. There will be an assortment of wreaths and table decorations available for sale. Be sure to mark your calendars for their event. Naturally, masks and social distancing will be required. Ten customers will be allowed in the church at a time. Happy shopping.

The Women of the Moose were quite busy collecting school supplies that were delivered to Phillips Avenue Elementary School in August, collecting food for the local pantries which they alternated with Blaze Church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and St. John’s Church pantries and the veterans. Currently they are busy collecting items for the last four weeks for Thanksgiving baskets working beside the Lighthouse Mission folks too. The next project on their agenda will be collecting hats, scarves and gloves for their mitten tree. The members of the WOTM keep busy and are so generous especially in these hard times.

Need some ideas to keep yourself busy and active this coming week? Well check out the Riverhead Free Library on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m. and crochet live on Zoom with Helen Horton of Jamesport Homemakers. If interested email [email protected] for the supply list and zoom link.

Need some tips to make the ultimate Thanksgiving feast? Check out Chef Rob Scott’s turkey tips and side dish recipes live on YouTube on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m., please email [email protected] to register. Take time for yourself experiencing Essential Oils and Rejuvenation and Self Care with Ruth Pollack live on zoom on Friday, Nov. 20 at 2 pm. Essential oil kit is $5 per person, call the library at 631 727-3228 ext. 125 to pick up a kit.

LIR Clothing is hosting a drive-through turkey giveaway for families in need on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. A turkey and a basket of canned goods will be distributed at Bright & Early Discoveries, 608 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead.

Once again, the Riverhead Free Library has partnered with the Woman’s Club of Riverhead for their annual PJs and Book project. The library is a collection center through Dec. 30 for new pajamas and an age-related book for children and teens up to 17 years old. They encourage you to also mail a check to the Woman’s Club of Riverhead, P.O. Box 848, Riverhead, NY 11901 if you want them to purchase the items. We are all busy at this time of the season but it is the season of giving to spread some happiness with a good book and a pair of pajamas.

Check out our own Suffolk County Historical Society Museum on West Main Street from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9, featuring exhibit Silverbrook Art Glass Works (1943-1976). Three Kreutz brothers came to the United States as fifth generation glass-blowers, settling in Suffolk County and establishing their glassworks company on Flanders Road in Riverhead. Unlike most other glassware manufactured by machinery Frank, Henry and John Kreutz used the traditional centuries old hand-blown glass learned in their homeland. The museum is delighted to exhibit the complete Silverbrook collection for the first time in 20 years. Check this exhibit and more treasures on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when they are opened to the public.

The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau want to spread some positivity in their community. They are sponsoring a Positive Poster Campaign to show support to others with a positive message. Posters will be displayed through their community, in participating local businesses and public locations. The project is opened to grades 5 to 12 and all participants will be entered in a gift card raffle. All entries are due Friday, Dec. 18 and can be dropped off to Flanders Youth Center, 655 Flanders Road or Southampton Citizens Response Center, 116 Hampton Road. For more information, please call 631-702-2425 or visit www.southamptontownny.gov/youth bureau.

Happy birthday wishes to Paige Rosko on Nov. 15; Keri Stromski on Nov. 16; Danny Lorenz on Nov. 17; Christopher Chew, Bob Ball, Ray Kwasna, Butch Taylor and Kim Berezny on Nov. 18; June Stevenson on Nov. 19; Brice Schoener, Marrianne Krupski and Mary Allen on Nov. 21; Katie Bogdanski, Conrad Dabrowski, and Michael Schoener on Nov. 23; Laurie Zanieski and Liz VanVliet on Nov. 24; Skee Chew, Jessica Tenney, Izzy Doroski and Pat Kurpertski on Nov. 25; Carol Ashby on Nov. 27; Kelsey Saladino, Debbie Lukaszcyk, Celia Iannelli and Kaylyn Rosko on Nov. 28; Kevin Kosciuszko and Georgette Keller on Nov. 29; Mary Dabrowski on Nov. 30; Diane Sawchuk, Ken Davis and Dave Berezny on Dec. 1; Kathy Schaefer and John Frosina on Dec. 2; Mildred Nash and Marian Hulse on Dec. 3; Art Apicello on Dec. 4; Karen Kelly, Darlene Folkes and Doreen Wilk on Dec. 5.

Happy belated 10th wedding anniversary wishes to Laura (Wooten) and Peter Levine on Nov. 13.

A happy 32nd wedding anniversary wishes to Greg and Louise Meyer on Nov. 26.

Get well wishes to Richie Gadzinski, Edgar Goodale, Dennis Kenter and Jack Kratoville.

Gobble, Gobble, Gobble. Have a happy Thanksgiving Day!

Got news to share? Send it to Kathy by email to [email protected], write to her at 124 Kings Drive, Riverhead NY 11901 or call her at 631-727-6148. “Around Town” will appear on RiverheadLOCAL on the first and third Sunday of the month.