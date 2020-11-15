Pulaski Street School will be closed tomorrow due to positive because three teachers there have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will go to remote instruction tomorrow to allow for interviews and contact tracing to be done before decisions are made about additional quarantines or remote instruction, the district said in a notice on its website.

Two of the cases have been confirmed by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services and the district is awaiting confirmation on the third teacher, Interim Superintendent Christine Tona said in a letter to district families.

The virus already has two of the district’s four K-4 elementary schools closed until Nov. 30. Roanoke Avenue Elementary School and Phillips Avenue Elementary School are both on remote instruction until then.